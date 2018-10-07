Workers Strike At Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac Hotel

A union is striking at Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac hotel, saying its workers earn less than counterparts at other Detroit hotels.

Unite Here Local 24 President Nia Winston says the strike began Sunday morning. The local represents about 160 workers, including bartenders, servers, bellmen, front desk workers and housekeepers.

Winston says the Marriott-owned hotel opened during the recession in 2008. She says workers accepted a contract with no wage increases for two years and "minimal" wage increases since. She says workers at Detroit's Marriott at the Renaissance Center make an average of $2 more per hour.

The hotel issued a statement saying it will remain open and "continue to bargain in good faith for a fair contract."

Workers also are striking Marriott properties in other cities including Boston and San Francisco.

