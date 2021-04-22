Featured WKAR News
The late-night announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to several million Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.
Sundays, Aug. 15–29, at 11 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | NPR’s important Code Switch makes the jump from podcast to a weekly show, and in the second part of the hour, Life Kit offers tips, resources and guidance on a wide range of topics.
Como Una Estudiante En Lansing Aprende Ingles Durante La Pandemia Y Se Prepara Para El Nuevo Año EscolarDespues de un año de aprendizaje virtual por la pandemia muchos estudiantes alrededor de Michigan han tenido dificultades completando el trabajo escolar, especialmente aquellos que están aprendiendo inglés por primera vez.Un programa de verano del distrito de las Escuelas de Lansing quiere evitar que los estudiantes aprendiendo el inglés no se retrasen más.
The panel discusses school masking mandates. The guest is Dr. Cassandra Ulbrich, president of the Michigan Board of Education. Panelists Lauren Gibbons, Chad Livengood and Rick Albin join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.Watch it at video.wkar.org
The Personality of Dan Campbell...Already Wearing Thin on Lions Fans? / Miguel Cabrera Going for 500 | Current Sports | Aug. 13, 2021Is the personality Dan Campbell rubbing Lions fans the wrong way? Miguel Cabrera goes for number 500 this weekend. Also, hear from MSU assistant coach Chris Kapilovich and running back Elijah Collins.
Al talks about how the fate of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program is in the hands of Mel Tucker and MSU...sort of. Also, hear what Tucker had to say after the first practice with pads on!
MSU football fall camp updates, as well as Al's daredevil experience in Las Vegas! NBA Summer League chatter is also on deck.
Gov. Whitmer met with Consumers Energy crews in Okemos Thursday following several days of severe storms.
Prisons Are High Risk Settings For COVID-19, But Michigan Isn't Keeping Track Of How Many Guards Get VaccinatedCoronavirus vaccines are encouraged but not required for inmates and staff at Michigan prisons.
Consumers Energy and the Lansing Board of Water and Light reported thousands of customers lost power overnight.
The Democratic-majority board signed off on the resolution in a 5-2 vote Tuesday that members stressed “supports the right of local control to mask and not to mask.”
The President has set a goal of EVs making up half of new vehicle sales by 2030. Biden said Michigan’s manufacturing sector stands to make major gains if the bill is adopted.
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Virginia Feito, the author of the new novel Mrs. March, a story about a woman with a tidy, respectable life on the Upper East Side which is thrown into disarray.
As students head back to classrooms, school leaders are making real-time decisions about how to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus.
At eviction court in Columbus, Ohio, much of the work happens in the hallway just outside the courtroom. That's where tenants find lawyers to represent them, cases are mediated, and deals are struck.
Cancer Survivor and MSU Alumna Judith Pearson Shares Stories That Inspire
