© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Featured WKAR News
Picture of a vial of a COVID-19 vaccine
Photo courtesy / Canva
/
WKAR News
Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For Those With Weakened Immune Systems
The late-night announcement by the Food and Drug Administration applies to several million Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers or other disorders.
Greater Lansing Food Championship in big blue letters. There are also illustrations of a burger, a taco, a stack of pancakes with syrup and butter and a slice of pizza.
Nick King
/
Lansing State Journal
WKAR News
Lansing State Journal Reporters Find Best Dish In The City With Podcast
210812_office_masks
Maxime
/
Unsplash
WKAR News
MIOSHA Encouraging, But Not Requiring, Businesses To Follow New CDC Mask Guidelines
Rick Pluta
,
StayTuned Updates
Code Switch logo, Life Kit logo, illustration of face from eyes up and NPR logo
Courtesy
/
NPR
WKAR StayTuned Update
Code Switch & Life Kit | NPR | WKAR Radio
Sundays, Aug. 15–29, at 11 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | NPR’s important Code Switch makes the jump from podcast to a weekly show, and in the second part of the hour, Life Kit offers tips, resources and guidance on a wide range of topics.
PROF_T_S01E01_Lisa_EmmaNaomi-ProfT_BenMiller-Photo_SofieGheysens_dd43-2-HR.jpg
Courtesy of Sofie Gheysens
/
WKAR StayTuned Update
Professor T: The Dutiful Child | Support WKAR
MicrosoftTeams-image (48).png
MSU College of Music
/
WKAR StayTuned Update
Honoring MSU Professor Bloomquist | August 13 | MSU in Concert
WKAR noticias
Reportajes locales y estatales
en español de WKAR
PARA MAS NOTICIAS
WKAR News
From Our Network Partners
Load More
MSU Today
Load More
Station News
Robin Pizzo
Mrs. Pizzo's Workshop | FAQs
Robin Pizzo, WKAR director of education, responds to frequently asked questions from parents and educators
Learn more
PBS Kids for Parents - Help Your Child Learn and Grow - LEARN MORE
PBS KIDS - Empowering Children for Success
PBS WKAR LearningMedia - Bring the Classroom to Your Home
Streaming LIVE TV Now
Donate Your Classic Car - Get Started Today
Muhammad Ali - A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and Davis McMahon
This Fall on WKAR TV
A film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns & Davis McMahon
LEARN MORE
SUBSCRIBE!
E-Newsletter Updates
Subscribe Here
Michigan Learning Channel - WKAR TV 23.5 East Lansing
LEARN HERE
covid graph
COVID-19 Case Tracker
Compare case numbers in Michigan with other states.
GO THERE
race-in-america-3822f07360_the_talk.jpg
Racism in America
Explore films and new specials focused on race. Curated by PBS
EXPLORE
People with Devices
Get the WKAR Mobile App!
Listen. Watch. Browse. Anyhere. Anytime.
LEARN MORE
WKAR Passport
Your Newest TV Donor Benefit
Extended access to an on-demand library of quality TV
LEARN MORE
WKAR Radio Reading Service
Help bring news and information to those who have trouble seeing or reading
Learn More
wkar_badge2.jpg
Download
the latest and archive issues
Go
Playing Now and Recently
What's That Tune?
Go There
Add Your Corporate Support!
LEARN MORE