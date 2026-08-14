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Special Coverage
WKAR News brings experience, depth and local impact to Election 2026— taking you beyond the headlines and preparing Mid-Michigan voters for the polls.
Go to ELECTION 2026
WKAR news the SSignal
SUBSCRIBE NOW: The Signal
The Signal is your WKAR News Sunday morning briefing on what’s ahead in mid-Michigan. The Signal Plus is your mid-week update from WKAR News
SUBSCRIBE HERE
WKAR Notes
WKAR American 250 in red, white and blue
WKAR America 250
WKAR America 250 explores how Michigan’s people, stories, and institutions have shaped the American experience over the last 250 years. Through journalism, public affairs, arts, education, and community storytelling, WKAR invites our community to reflect, participate and imagine the future of our state and this nation.
WKAR Originals | WATCH NOW
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 14, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Primary election results. Guest. Rep. Alabas Farhat
Episode: S56 E7 | 27:45
Watch 22:01
Michigan Out-of-Doors
Perch fishing, Food plot tips, Bragging Board | Michigan Out of Doors
This week's show we are chasing Perch in the northeast part of the lower!
Episode: S26 E2633 | 22:01
Watch 4:07
Curious About Careers
Author and Illustrator | Ruth McNally Barshaw
Lynn draws her own path and writes her own story with Ruth McNally Barshaw, author and illustrator!
Episode: S10 E1 | 4:07
Watch 56:46
Beyond 250
Beyond 250
Exploring the questions that have shaped American democracy for 250 years.
Special: 56:46
Watch 1:00
I Feel
Tech Safety
Kids share how screen time rules and online safety help them stay safe.
Episode: S2 E12 | 1:00
Watch 26:46
Before America
Before America
Revealing Michigan's Indigenous history before the United States.
Special: 26:46
Watch 1:20:26
Sally: A Solo Play by Sandra Seaton
Sally: A Solo Play
Sandra Seaton's one-woman drama surrounding Sally Hemings' fight to secure her children's freedom.
Special: 1:20:26
Watch 4:58
Curious About Michigan
Landscape Arboretum | Curious About Michigan
Serika and Will are curious about MSU's Landscape Arboretum in East Lansing, Michigan.
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:58
Watch 1:22:29
A Light On The Lakes
A Light On The Lakes
A Light On The Lakes commemorates 200 years of Michigan Masonry, helping shape Michigan’s identity.
Special: 1:22:29

PODCASTS

Michigan Minute
  • Michigan Minute
    Michigan’s First Postage Stamps & Chrysler’s Tank Factory | August 15
    Today in 1847, the U.S. Government introduced postage stamps to Michigan, with 5 and 10 cent versions arriving in Detroit. On the same date in 1940, Chrysler began constructing a tank factory in Warren Township, Michigan, contributing to Detroit’s Arsenal of Freedom during WWII. The factory later transitioned to automobile production.
Inside the Arts
WKAR - MI Michigan Story
MI Michigan Story: Life in the Great Lakes State
MI Michigan Story features true stories from Michigan, told by the people who lived them. Hosted by Robert Prince.

Presented in partnership with WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.
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