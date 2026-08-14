Featured News
Former congressman John James, a Republican, has selected state Rep. Jay DeBoyer as his running mate, meanwhile Secretary of State Joceyln Bensons weighs options for her partner.
WKAR News brings experience, depth and local impact to Election 2026— taking you beyond the headlines and preparing Mid-Michigan voters for the polls.
The Signal is your WKAR News Sunday morning briefing on what’s ahead in mid-Michigan. The Signal Plus is your mid-week update from WKAR News
WKAR Notes
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Digital first programs hosted by young Michiganders explore careers, civics, and the Great Lakes State
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Premieres Fri., Aug. 7 at 6pm ET on WKAR TV and streaming | Beyond 250 connects America’s past to the responsibilities of self-government today.
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250 years of independence is a milestone that invites reflection — not just on how far we've come, but on the ideas that got us here.
WKAR America 250 explores how Michigan’s people, stories, and institutions have shaped the American experience over the last 250 years. Through journalism, public affairs, arts, education, and community storytelling, WKAR invites our community to reflect, participate and imagine the future of our state and this nation.
WKAR Originals | WATCH NOW
Topic: Primary election results. Guest. Rep. Alabas Farhat
This week's show we are chasing Perch in the northeast part of the lower!
Lynn draws her own path and writes her own story with Ruth McNally Barshaw, author and illustrator!
Exploring the questions that have shaped American democracy for 250 years.
Kids share how screen time rules and online safety help them stay safe.
Revealing Michigan's Indigenous history before the United States.
Sandra Seaton's one-woman drama surrounding Sally Hemings' fight to secure her children's freedom.
Serika and Will are curious about MSU's Landscape Arboretum in East Lansing, Michigan.
A Light On The Lakes commemorates 200 years of Michigan Masonry, helping shape Michigan’s identity.
PODCASTS
Michigan Minute
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Today in 1847, the U.S. Government introduced postage stamps to Michigan, with 5 and 10 cent versions arriving in Detroit. On the same date in 1940, Chrysler began constructing a tank factory in Warren Township, Michigan, contributing to Detroit’s Arsenal of Freedom during WWII. The factory later transitioned to automobile production.
Inside the Arts
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East Lansing is reviving a folk music event after ending the Great Lakes Folk Festival in 2017.
MI Michigan Story features true stories from Michigan, told by the people who lived them. Hosted by Robert Prince.
Presented in partnership with WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.
Presented in partnership with WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.
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