Director of the Louis Armstrong House & Archives, Michael Cogswell

Fresh Air
Published July 4, 2002 at 12:00 AM EDT

Director of the Louis Armstrong House & Archives, Michael Cogswell. The archive contains 5,000 photographs, 350 pages of autobiographical manuscripts, 270 sets of music charts, 650 home-made tape recordings and more. We'll hear excerpts from the tapes. Cogswell is in the process of converting the Louis Armstrong House in Queens, where Louis and his wife Lucille lived for almost 30 years, into a museum and educational center. This interview first aired August 2, 2001.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

