© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Novelist Jonathan Franzen

Fresh Air
Published September 6, 2002 at 12:00 AM EDT

Novelist Jonathan Franzen's acclaimed novel The Corrections is now out in paperback. It's a saga about two generations of an American family, the parents and their children, and the family's response to the illness of the father. Fellow novelist Don DeLillo says, "Franzen has built a powerful novel out of the swarming consciousness of a marriage, a family, a whole culture. And he has done it with a sympathy and expansiveness..." This interview first aired October 15, 2001.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE