© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dr. Sima Samar

Fresh Air
Published October 29, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Head of Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission, Dr. Sima Samar. She was appointed to the position in July. Previously, she served as the country's first Minister for Women's Affairs, appointed by the interim Afghan government. Dr. Samar is an internationally renowned feminist and human rights activist. Samar defied the Taliban and continued to operate schools for girls and health clinics in Afghanistan's provinces and refugee camps in Pakistan. Samar was born in Ghazani, Afghanistan, and is a Hazara, one of the most persecuted of the ethnic minorities.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE