© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Land Swaps

By Howard Berkes
Published November 4, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Howard Berkes reports on controversy of federal land swaps in the state of Utah. Critics of the deals that exchanged state land for federal land appear to have the federal government cheating itself.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Howard Berkes
Howard Berkes is a correspondent for the NPR Investigations Unit.
See stories by Howard Berkes
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE