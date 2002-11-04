© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Money in Judicial Elections

By Peter Overby
Published November 4, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Campaigns for judgeships are usually thought of as quiet affairs, and few attract the kind of dollars thrown at Senate seats and governorships. But things are different this year in Southern Mississippi, where a seat on the state Supreme Court has become a battleground in the larger war over liability suits. These days there are few issues that bring out the big donations faster. NPR's Peter Overby reports on the millions showing up in Mississippi. (5:00)

Peter Overby
Peter Overby has covered Washington power, money, and influence since a foresighted NPR editor created the beat in 1994.
