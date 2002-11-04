The Economy and the Election

NPR's Jim Zarroli reports that voters may be concerned about the health of the economy, but it's not clear they are going to take those concerns out on incumbents. Weak job growth and a struggling stock market have combined to push consumer confidence levels to a nine-year low. The Democratic Party is clearly hoping that voter anxiety about the economy will give their candidates an edge in tomorrow's election. To see how economic concerns are playing out, Zarroli visits a new congressional district in suburban Philadelphia. (5:15)

