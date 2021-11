Satirists Bruce Kluger and David Slavin imagine that Hollywood is rushing to catch up to current events as the U.N. resolution on Iraq has passed today. They fashion of movie "trailer" of a film, Iraqi Two, in which Sylvester Stallone plays George W, Bush and Burgess Meredith is his father, as the younger president sets out to fight Saddam Hussein in a cinematic showdown. (2:45)

