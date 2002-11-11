© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

'1 Giant Leap'

Published November 11, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Charles de Ledesma reviews 1 Giant Leap a multimedia project that combines documentary film, recorded music, and spoken word, all compiled on a CD and a DVD. Two producers spent six months traveling to more than 20 countries, recording musicians, writers, and storytellers. Featured on the project are readings from Kurt Vonnegut and Dennis Hopper, and performances by Michael Stipe, Nenah Cherry and Baaba Maal, among others. All of the audio corresponds with short films, with themes like time, death, happiness, money, and God. The CD 1 Giant Leap is from Palm Pictures, catalog # PALM CD 2077-2.

