© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Bible Bar

By Lynn Neary
Published November 15, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

The book of Deuteronomy mentions seven holy foods that Tom Ciola thought might make a good snack bar. He tried it, and with a couple additional ingredients, made it work. Now Ciola's "Bible Bar" has become a hit at Christian bookstores, and his company, House of David, is distributing a number of religious health foods, including Bible Granola and a "Back to the Garden" meal replacement. Lynn Neary talks with Tom Ciola about the products. Ciola has also published a guide called "Moses Wasn't Fat."

Copyright 2002 NPR

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
See stories by Lynn Neary
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE