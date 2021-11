He is best known for his 11 James Bond scores, including Goldfinger and Thunderball. Barry has won five Oscars: best song and best score for Born Free, and best score for Lion in Winter, Out of Africa and Dances with Wolves. A recent CD compilation of his work is called John Barry: The Hits & The Misses. This interview first aired March 23, 1999.

