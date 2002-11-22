© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
'Talk to Her'

By Bob Mondello
Published November 22, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar is revered as a director of women, but Bob Mondello says it's the men who scale the emotional peaks in his latest movie, Talk To Her, which opens today.

Bob Mondello
