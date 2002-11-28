© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Kenya Attack Analysis

By Jacki Lyden
Published November 28, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Jacki Lyden talks about the attacks on Israelis in Kenya with Daniel Benjamin, a senior fellow a the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C.

Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
