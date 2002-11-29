© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss

Fresh Air
Published November 29, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

His book Reaching for Glory: The Secret Lyndon Johnson Tapes, 1964-1965 (Simon & Schuster) is now out in paperback. It is Beschloss’s second volume on the LBJ tapes. Beschloss will talk about the tapes, and we will hear excerpts, including some recordings of conversations about Vietnam, Civil Rights, and with Jackie Kennedy. Beschloss has written 5 previous books on American presidents. He is also a regular contributor to The News Hour with Jim Lehrer. (REBROADCAST FROM 11/27/01).

