School Agenda

Published December 1, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Education Editor Steve Drummond joins Steve to review some of the measures other states are taking to come up with enough money for public education. Many states are struggling to balance education needs and a lack of support for taxes. Florida is dealing with a new class-size reduction measure, and no good way to fund it. Drummond says many states are taking the lead from Michigan and Minnesota and assuming a greater role in funding eduction while trying to take the burden of some of the taxpayers.

