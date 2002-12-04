© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Dr. Bruce McEwen

Fresh Air
Published December 4, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Bruce McEwen is a pioneering expert on the ways in which the brain influences the body. He is the author of ""The End of Stress As We Know It" (with Elizabeth Norton Lasley, published by Joseph Henry Press). The book examines the response of the body to stress, what happens when the body's stress response turns against us, and how to keep that from happening. Dr. McEwen is head of the Harold and Margaret Milliken Hatch Laboratory of Neuroendocrinology at Rockefeller University in New York City.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

