© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Journalist Peter Arnett

Fresh Air
Published December 6, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

He became best-known for his reporting from Baghdad during the allied bombing raid which heralded the start of the Gulf War. Arnett has more than 30 years of experience reporting, much of it for the Associated Press. He won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the Vietnam war, and later covered wars in Cyprus and Lebanon. Arnett joined CNN in 1991 and was sent to El Salvador, Moscow and then Iraq. Arnett wrote the memoir, Peter Arnett: Live From the Battlefield: From Vietnam to Baghdad - 35 Years in the World's War Zones. This interview first aired Jan. 18, 1994.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE