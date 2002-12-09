© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Doctors Quentin Young and Marcia Angell

Fresh Air
Published December 9, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Doctors Quentin Young and Marcia Angell of Physicians for a National Health Care Program (PNHP). They advocate a single-payer health insurance plan, in which the government finances health care, but choice of provider remains mostly private. Young is Senior Attending Physician at Michael Reese Hospital and serves as National Coordinator of PNHP. Angell is head of the Physician Working Group and is a senior lecturer in social medicine at Harvard Medical School.

