TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Massachusetts High School Testing

By Michele Norris
Published December 10, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Thousands of high school seniors in Mass. today are taking a standardized test called the MCAS. Most of them have already taken it -- and failed. This week is their last chance to pass the test so they can receive their diplomas this spring. There are arguments on both sides regarding the merits of these so-called "high stakes" tests. Host Michele Norris gets to both sides of the issue by speaking with Monty Neill, executive director of the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, and Paul Reville, a professor at Harvard's Graduate School of Education.

