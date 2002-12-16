© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Norway Nazis

Published December 16, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Norway's parliament today voted to compensate the so-called "German children," the offspring of Nazi soldiers and Norwegian mothers. Between 10,000 to 12,000 children were born of relationships between Norwegian mothers and occupying troops. They were pampered as "super Aryans" during the occupation. But after the war, these children became a living symbol of collaboration and endured a life of hatred, discrimination and abuse. Reporter Gregory Crouch reports from Oslo.

