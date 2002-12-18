© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Civil liberties lawyer David Cole

Fresh Air
Published December 18, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

A talk about the Pentagon's Total Information Awareness Program, and other post-Sept. 11 security measures. The Total Information Awareness Program would allow federal agencies to share information about American citizens and aliens through the mining of databases from driver's licenses, bank statements, telephone records and more. Lawyer David Cole thinks such measures violate the American tradition of civil liberties. He's a professor of law at Georgetown University, legal affairs correspondent for The Nation and the author of Terrorism and the Constitution: Sacrificing Civil Liberties in the Name of National Security.

