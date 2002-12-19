© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Web Site Seeks ID for 'Lilly Bandit'

By Alex Chadwick
Published December 19, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

The Web site TomPaine.com has offered a $10,000 reward to whoever can prove the identity of what the site is calling "The Eli Lilly Bandit." Someone inserted two paragraphs into the Homeland Security Bill protecting drug manufacturer Eli Lilly from lawsuits by parents who claim the company's vaccines caused their children's autism. Major suspects include Sen. Bill Frist, Rep. Dick Armey and the White House. NPR's Alex Chadwick investigates the mystery.

Alex Chadwick
