© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Singer Rebecca Kilgore and Pianist Dave Frishberg

Fresh Air
Published December 31, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

This year marks the centennial of the birth of composer Richard Rodgers. He was born on June 28, 1902. We'll hear a concert of Rodgers' songs performed by singer Rebecca Kilgore and pianist Dave Frishberg. Rodgers was one of America's most prolific and best-loved composers. He collaborated with Lorenz Hart on the songs "My Funny Valentine," "The Lady is a Tramp," "Blue Moon" and "Bewitched." Later he went on to collaborate with Oscar Hammerstein on the musicals Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. This performance first aired May 13, 2002.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE