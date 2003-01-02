© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Super Frist

By David Slavin,
Bruce Kluger
Published January 2, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Satirists Bruce Kluger and David Slavin wonder if there's anything that new Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist cannot do.

Copyright 2003 NPR

David Slavin
David Slavin and Bruce Kluger began writing satire for NPR's All Things Considered in 2002, after their initial attempts at collaboration — brokering a Mideast peace accord and mapping the human genome — proved unsuccessful.
Bruce Kluger
Bruce Kluger and David Slavin began writing satire for NPRs All Things Considered in 2002, after their initial attempts at collaboration -- brokering a Mideast peace accord and mapping the human genome -- proved unsuccessful.
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE