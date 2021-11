Robert Siegel talks with Shelley Murphy, staff reporter for the Boston Globe about a sighting in London of notorious fugitive James "Whitey" Bulger. Bulger, an FBI informant, has been on the run since 1995. He is wanted in connection with the murder of 19 people in the United States, and is on the FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. See: http://www.fbi.gov/mostwant/topten/fugitives/bulger.htm

