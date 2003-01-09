© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Korea Commentary: U.S. Should Pull Troops Out

Published January 9, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Over the next two days, we will have two opposing views on the role of U.S. troops on the Korean peninsula. Today, Ken Adelman of the Pentagon's Defense Policy Board argues that the United States should pull troops out -- perhaps half, perhaps all of them. It would force other nations in the region, like China, Japan, and Russia, to take more of an active role in the North Korean nuclear situation. Tomorrow, an argument for keeping U.S. troops in place as a stabilizing force.

