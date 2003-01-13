© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Faith-Based Initiative

By Barbara Bradley Hagerty
Published January 13, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Barbara Bradley Hagerty reports on the status of President Bush's plan to bring religious groups into government social service programs. The initiative bogged down in Congress, so the president issued executive orders allowing faith groups to get government contracts to offer such services as housing and substance-abuse treatment. Now, those groups face issues, including whether they can use government money to hire only members of their own faith, or to build facilities that might be used for worship.

