Patricia Stevens Due and Tananarive Due

They have collaborated on the new book Freedom in the Family: A Mother-Daughter Memoir of the Fight for Civil Rights. Patricia Due was a civil rights activist with CORE (Congress of Racial Equality) and was part of the movement's landmark "jail-in." Protesters served time instead of paying a fine for the so-called crime of sitting at a Woolworth lunch counter. Patricia Due worked with many of the movement's great figures during the 1960s. Tananarive Due is a former features writer for The Miami Herald, and has written the novels The Black Rose, My Soul to Keep and The Living Blood.

