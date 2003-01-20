© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela

Fresh Air
Published January 20, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Her new book is A Human Being Died That Night: A South African Story of Forgiveness. It's about Eugene de Kock, the commanding officer of state-sanctioned apartheid death squads. Gobodo-Madikizela served as a psychologist on South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and she spent many hours interviewing de Kock in prison, where he is serving a 212-year sentence for crimes against humanity. The book raises questions about the nature of evil and the limits of forgiveness.

