TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Abortion Agenda 2003

By Julie Rovner
Published January 21, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Julie Rovner reports that with Republican control of the federal government, abortion opponents are looking forward to several victories this year. The first issue expected to pass both houses and to be signed into law is a ban on late abortions, which abortion opponents call "partial-birth" abortions. Other issues that will be debated include proposed laws to protect fetuses injured during violent crimes against pregnant women; a law barring adults from taking adolescents across state lines for abortions; and a law that would make it easier for hospitals and providers to decline to offer abortion services.

Julie Rovner
