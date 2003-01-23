© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
West Virginia Reserves

Published January 23, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Jeff Young of West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports that military reserves called up for a possible war in Iraq are having a disproportionate impact on state police and other law enforcement personnel in the state. That's because residents of West Virginia have a high rate of service in the armed forces, and the state police force is already under-staffed. It could lose up to 10 percent of its force to the armed services. For public safety agencies that are already stretched thin, this means shift juggling, stretched overtime budgets, and strain for those left to fill in the gaps.

