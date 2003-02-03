© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Schroeder Party Defeated in German State Elections

By Emily Harris
Published February 3, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

In state elections, German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's Social Democrats suffer their worst defeat in more than 50 years. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.
See stories by Emily Harris
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE