Kevin Kling: The Girl with the Bat

Kevin Kling has become well known to NPR listeners thanks to his regular storytelling contributions to NPR's All Things Considered. A recurring voice on the program since the early 1990s, Kling released his third CD collection of his public radio commentaries, Wonderlure, in February 2003. Other recordings include Stories: Off the Shallow End and Home & Away.
