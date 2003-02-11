© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Commentary: An At-Risk Baby

Published February 11, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Recently, commentator and midwife Joan Combellick went to work -- and was surprised. She went in to the hospital to deliver the baby of a 15-year-old who had no support and seemed to have little interest in being a mother. "At Risk" was written in big letters next to her name on the delivery list. But the teenager rose to the occasion -- she had brought baby clothes, blankets and diapers and seemed more prepared for the birth and parenting than Joan had thought possible.

Copyright 2003 NPR

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE