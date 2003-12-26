© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Remembering Alan Dugan

By Peter Sagal
Published December 26, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Alan Dugan's poem, "Love Song: I and Thou", remains a beautiful mystery for commentator Peter Sagal. Sagal remembers his favorite poet, who died recently.

Copyright 2003 NPR

