© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Burke Family Business Is a Mystery

By Linda Wertheimer
Published June 13, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

Texas Ranger-turned-attorney Billy Bob Holland is a man haunted by his past and driven by a fierce belief in justice.

Portland-based Deputy District Attorney Samantha Kincaid is a young, irreverent heroine with a tough-as-nails composure.

Although the two characters have little in common besides a penchant for investigating cases of corruption and murder, there is a connection. Billy Bob is the creation of novelist James Lee Burke. Burke's daughter, Alafair Burke, is the writer behind Samantha Kincaid.

The highly-acclaimed elder Burke has been writing books since the 1960s and is probably best known for his gritty Cajun detective Dave Robicheaux. In Robicheaux, Burke created one of crime fiction's enduring characters, with many parallels to his own life: a Bayou background, past alcoholism -- even a daughter named Alafair. Burke's latest novel, In the Moon of Red Ponies, is the fourth in the "Billy Bob Holland" series.

Missing Justice is the follow-up to Alafair Burke's well-received debut novel. With a father as a novelist, Burke says that she had been interested in writing since childhood. "As a kid... I would sneak into his office when he wasn't around and get on his manual typewriter and write mysteries before he was writing [them]." A former deputy district attorney herself, Burke now teaches at Hofstra Law School and draws on her previous experiences for her books.

In the last of a three-part series on crime writers, NPR's Linda Wertheimer talks to James Lee and Alafair Burke about their latest novels.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Linda Wertheimer
As NPR's senior national correspondent, Linda Wertheimer travels the country and the globe for NPR News, bringing her unique insights and wealth of experience to bear on the day's top news stories.
See stories by Linda Wertheimer
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE