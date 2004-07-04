© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Chuck Palahniuk: 'Stranger than Fiction'

By Andrea Seabrook
Published July 4, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT
Cover of <i>Stranger Than Fiction : True Stories</i> by Chuck Palahniuk.
Author Chuck Palahniuk is known for his direct, unflinching style of writing. While he's still best-known for the novel-turned-movie Fight Club, Palahniuk's latest book, Stranger than Fiction, is a collection of true stories that appeal to the author's sensibilities.

NPR's Andrea Seabrook talks with Palahniuk about the tricks of his trade, from ways to unearth vibrant dialogue to how to set up a reader.

Andrea Seabrook
Andrea Seabrook covers Capitol Hill as NPR's Congressional Correspondent.
