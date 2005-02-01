© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
A&E to Offer Edited 'Sopranos' Reruns

By David Folkenflik
Published February 1, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

HBO has signed a lucrative deal with fellow cable channel A&E for sanitized versions of Sopranos reruns. The mob drama has drawn a record $2.5 million per episode in syndication.

Copyright 2005 NPR

