Leguizamo's Bilingual Turn in 'Cronicas'

By Michele Norris
Published July 8, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Michele Norris talks with actor John Leguizamo, who stars in Cronicas. Leguizamo plays a Miami-based journalist working in rural Ecuador. Although the film is in Spanish, he switches throughout the film between English and Spanish.

Leguizamo, who was born in Colombia and raised in the United States, talks about how he had to improve his Spanish for the film, and how it's changed his sense of identity as an American Latino.

