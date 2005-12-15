© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tommy Lee Jones in Director's Chair with 'Burials'

Fresh Air
Published December 15, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

In The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, actor Tommy Lee Jones stars as a laconic Texas ranch foreman who sets off on an honor quest to bury his murdered friend in his hometown in Mexico. The film marks Jones' directorial debut and has garnered the Oscar-winning actor accolades for his work behind and in front of the camera.

Jones also produced Burials, which was written by Guillermo Arriaga, the screenwriter for Amores Perros.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE