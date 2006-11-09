© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Will Ferrell, Hearing Voices in 'Stranger Than Fiction'

Fresh Air
Published November 9, 2006 at 11:00 AM EST

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell talks about his new film, Stranger Than Fiction. Ferrell plays an accountant who finds that his life has a voiceover that only he can hear. It turns out he's the subject of a novel, and that the writer plans to kill him.

Ferrell became famous as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2002, and has gone on to star in movies such as Old School, Elf and Talladega Nights: The Ballady of Ricky Bobby.

