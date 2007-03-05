© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Ladybugs Attend Art Exhibition Closing

Published March 5, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

It was the closing day of the surrealist Renee Magritte's show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art yesterday and a guard noticed a peculiar sight: a Ziploc bag full of ladybugs. The bag was mysteriously left in the museum. A few ladybugs flew free before guards cleared them out. Even with galleries decorated with clouds on the floor and freeways on the ceiling, the little ladybugs were indeed a surreal surprise.

