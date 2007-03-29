© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Child Artists' Tools Include Mixed Media, Maggots

Published March 29, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Letting kids dip maggots into paint may sound merely disgusting — but there's an entomologist from U.C.-Davis who calls it art. Rebecca O'Flaherty is using the maggot art to teach respect for a larva most people associate with road-kill.

Under O'Flaherty's guidance, elementary school students dip maggots in water-based paint and let them wander across paper to create intricate color trails.

From member station KXJZ in Sacramento, Steve Milne reports.

