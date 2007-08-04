© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Penelopiad' Opens on Stage

By Matt Cowan
Published August 4, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

A new play that reworks one of literature's great myths has had its world premiere in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood is an adaptation of her book by the same name. It imagines the lives and afterlives of Odysseus's wife Penelope and her 12 maids, who are hanged by Odysseus upon his return home from war. Atwood gives depth to Penelope's character, and the maids' faces, names and rage to last an eternity.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Matt Cowan
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE