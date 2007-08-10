© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
'Californication' Star David Duchovny

Fresh Air
Published August 10, 2007 at 2:57 PM EDT

Actor David Duchovny stars in the new Showtime series Californication, which is basically about a lot of sex. (Duchovny plays a novelist with a taste for women.)

The actor, who's best known for his role as Agent Fox Mulder on the TV's The X-Files, earned an undergraduate degree from Princeton University and a graduate degree in English Lit at Yale University.

This interview first aired on April 20, 2005.

