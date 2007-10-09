© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Colbert Builds 'Report' with Viewers, Readers

Published October 9, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT
Stephen Colbert, host of Comedy Central's The Colbert Report talks about his book I Am America (And So Can You!) and his successful television show.

The former correspondent and contributor to The Daily Show created his own Emmy-nominated late-night show to parody Bill O'Reilly's The O'Reilly Factor.

In I Am America, Colbert targets race, religion, sports and the American family as well as more mundane topics like breakfast cereal.

