© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Oscar with your 'Ratatouille'?

Fresh Air
Published February 22, 2008 at 11:23 AM EST

Ratatouille, an animated film about a rat who becomes a chef in a Parisian restaurant, is nominated for five Academy Awards, including best animated feature. Director/writer Brad Bird and comedian/actor Patton Oswalt chat about making a believable fantasy film.

"It's a crazy idea, but if you can surround it with believable, observed truths, that kind of buoys up the movie and makes the fantasy more believable," says Bird.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE