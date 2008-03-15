© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Patricia Clarkson's Sensual Role in 'Married Life'

Published March 15, 2008 at 8:00 AM EDT

Patricia Clarkson didn't start getting substantial parts in films until about a decade ago, and now she has more work than she's ever had. Scott Simon talks to Clarkson about her latest movie, Married Life. She says playing a "sexual, sensual" character is a rare opportunity for a woman in her 40s.

Clarkson will also be starring in forthcoming movies directed by Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese and Stanley Tucci.

