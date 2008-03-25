© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tracy Ullman Takes on the 'State of the Union'

Fresh Air
Published March 25, 2008 at 10:57 AM EDT
In <em>Tracy Ullman's State of the Union,</em> the comedienne impersonates Cameron Diaz, David Beckham and Nancy Pelosi, among others.
British comedienne and actress Tracy Ullman returns to American television Sunday with the debut of her new sketch comedy series, Tracy Ullman's State of the Union, airing on Showtime.

In the series, Ullman plays fictional characters as well as a host of notable personalities, including Cameron Diaz, Renée Zellweger, Dina Lohan, David Beckham and Nancy Pelosi.

Ullman previously starred in the series Tracey Takes On and The Tracey Ullman Show. She has received several Emmys and CableACE Awards, and has appeared in the films Ready to Wear, Bullets Over Broadway and Plenty.

